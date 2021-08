Paris Saint-Germain turned down Real Madrid’s bid to prise away Kylian Mbappe on Wednesday, with sporting director Leonardo saying the offer of around 160 million euros ($188 million) was “not enough” for a player they wanted “to keep”.

“Our position has always been to keep Kylian, to renew his contract” which expires in a year, said the Brazilian to some media including AFP.

He went on to describe the Spanish club’s approach as “disrespectful, incorrect and illegal”.

Details later