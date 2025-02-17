Breaking: PSC appoints ex-police spokesman as Lagos CP

The Police Service Commission has approved the appointment of a former spokesman of the Nigeria Police Force, Moshood Jimoh, as the new Commissioner for Lagos State Command.

The new Commissioner, Lagos State Police Command served as the Force Public Relations Officer from January 2017 to January 2019.

He later held various positions, including Deputy Commissioner of the Airport Police, Deputy Commissioner of Finance and Administration, Deputy Commissioner of General Investigation, and Commissioner of Police for the Ports Authority, Eastern Ports.

A statement released on Monday by the PSC’s spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, stated: “The Police Service Commission, on Monday, February 17, 2025, approved the appointment of Moshood Jimoh as the Commissioner of Police for Lagos State Command.

“Jimoh, who hails from Kwara State, was a former Force Public Relations Officer.

“He later served as Deputy Commissioner of the Airport Police, Deputy Commissioner of Finance and Administration, and Deputy Commissioner of General Investigation. Before his appointment, he was Commissioner of Police for the Ports Authority, Eastern Ports.”

“He has undergone several professional training programmes, including: Combat Operations Course at the Mobile Training College in Maiduguri; African Union Mission in Darfur, Sudan; Weapons of Mass Destruction Countermeasure First Responder Training at the United States Institute; Social Construction and Management Reform at the China Executive Leadership Academy, Pudong, China; Maritime Rescue and Salvage for Developing Countries at the China Maritime Academy in Ningbo, China; Anti-Hijacking Techniques and Tactics for Developing Countries at Yunnan Police College in Kunming, China; and Police Training at the Police Training Institute, Seoul, South Korea.

“CP Olohundare Moshood Jimoh is also a recipient of the Presidential Award for Public Relations Personality of the Year, recognising his sterling qualities and outstanding contribution to the development and use of Public Relations, awarded by the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations.”

Ani confirmed that CP Jimoh appeared before the Commission on Monday.

