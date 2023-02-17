Breaking: Protests break out in Lagos over Naira swap + Videos

Residents of various parts of Lagos State woke up on Friday to massive protests over the Naira redesign policy of the Federal Government.

The development was confirmed by the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, on Friday.

From Ikorodu to Ojota, Mile 12, Agege and several other parts of Lagos, residents protested the hardship that has become the lot of the policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Many banks in Lagos had for several weeks now witnessed huge crowd that they are unable to make available cash to.

This has resulted in the Lagos State Government introducing several ideas to cushion the effect of the policy.

Two of such approved by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu were palliatives for the some categories of citizens and a 50 per cent slash in the price of transportation for government buses.

The protests in Lagos on Friday came a day after President Muhammadu Buhari announced the Federal Government would be forging ahead with the policy despite a ruling of the Supreme Court for both the old and new Naira notes to exist side by side pending the determination of the suit against the Naira swap by the Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara States Governments.

The CBN Governor, Benjamin Emefiele, said old N200 notes will be made available to banks as announced by President Buhari in his nationwide broadcast on Thursday.

It saw burning of tyres and turning back of motorists by the protesters.

In Mile 12 area, Soldiers had been deployed to check the activities of hoodlums trying to take advantage of the protest.

Gunshots were reported in the area.

However, as at press time, Hundeyin said the roads had been cleared in some areas, including Ikorodu and Oke Koto in Agege.