Breaking: Protesting workers lock Minister, Aides inside office

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, and some of his aides have been locked inside his office by protesting workers who accuse him of highhandedness.

The Minister reportedly prevented workers who came to work late from gaining access to the premises of the Ministry.

The staff, made up of the unions encompassing those of the Ministries of Works and Housing locked the gates of the ministries.

They also claimed that Umahi has stopped Engineers and Directors from doing their work by breaking public service rules with bringing in consultants to run the affairs of the ministry.

A union official, Williams Kudi, told African Independent Television that the Minister has refused to grant them an audience to express their concerns.