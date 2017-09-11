Breaking: Protesters storm Oando AGM, demand Wale Tinubu’s resignation

Protesters on Monday stormed the venue of the Annual General Meeting of Oando Plc, demanding the resignation of the Chairman of the Board, Wale Tinubu.
The meeting is being held at the Ibom Hall in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State and was ongoing as at press time.
The protesters, in their hundreds, are demanding for the resignation of Tinubu over allegations of fraud and maladministration.
