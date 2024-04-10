Breaking: Prominent Lagos monarch dies, for burial today

The paramount ruler of Isolo Kingdom, Oba Kabiru Alani Adelaja Agbabiaka, Adeola Olushi III, is dead.

According to a statement obtained by The Eagle Online on Wednesday, the monarch died in the early hours of the day.

A statement by the Chairman of Isolo Local Council Development Area, Olasoju Adebayo, confirmed the development.

Adebayo said the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, gave him the go ahead to announce the death of Oba Agbabiaka.

He said the traditional ruler will be buried on Wednesday (today) at 4pm in his palace at 3/5 Akinbaye Street, Isolo according to Islamic rites.

He was 64 years old.