Breaking: Prof Lai Oso dies in auto crash 

A former Head of Department, Mass Communication, Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, MAPOLY Prof Lai Oso is dead.

Oso, according to two of his former students, Idris Mohammed and Wasiu Tejuoso, died in an auto crash in Ijebu, along Ore-Sagamu expressway Saturday evening.

The duo confirmed that the Prof of Communication was on his way to Delta State University (DELSU) where he was an external examiner at the department of Mass communication.

“His SUV has reached Ijebu axis on the expressway before the car plunged into a river,” another student who was called from Ijebu Police station last night confirmed.

More detail later….