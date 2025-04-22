Breaking: Pro-Fubara supporters protest in Rivers, demand governor’s reinstatement 

In another development, supporters of the suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, took to the streets on Tuesday in protest, demanding his reinstatement.

The demonstrators, clad in black and carrying placards with inscriptions such as, “Together we stand for Governor Sim Fubara”, “We want back our Governor, we all voted for”, Governor Fubara is the pride of Rivers People”, kicked off the march from Aggrey road, Old Port Harcourt Township.

This is the latest in a series of anti and pro-protests that have rocked the state since March 18, when President Bola Tinubu declared a State of Emergency in the state and suspended Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and members of the state’s House of Assembly.

Details later….

