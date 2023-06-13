Breaking: Pro-Akpabio supporters storm Senate in branded mufflers + Photos

Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th Senate by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and election of the leadership of the National Assembly on Tuesday (today), pro-Akpabio/Barau Senators-elect have already dressed up with branded mufflers.

Senator Godswill Akpabio and Senator Barau Jibrin are seeking the position of Senate president and deputy.

Akpabio will today slug it out with his closet rival and former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, for the Senate presidency.

The Senators-elect were initially spotted at the lobby of Transcorp Hotel in Abuja from where they left in coaster buses for the Senate Chamber.

They were already seated as at press time waiting for President Tinubu.

