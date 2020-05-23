Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has given the go-ahead for La Liga to return as soon as June 8.

There has been no football played in the country’s top division since Eibar’s game against Real Sociedad on March 10, but there is now optimism it can follow the lead of the Bundesliga, with matches set to resume behind closed doors.

Spain has been one of the worst-hit countries in Europe from coronavirus, but with cases now dropping, businesses are gradually re-opening, and football looks set for a comeback in the near future.

While Sanchez suggested June 8 as the possible restart date, it appears more likely that June 12 or June 19 will be chosen as the dates for a return.

La Liga president Javier Tebas is set to officially confirm the news in the coming days.

In response to the news, a statement from La Liga read: “We are very pleased with the decision, it is the result of the great work of clubs, players, coaches, CSD, agents, etc.

“But we cannot lower our guard, it is important to follow health regulations and ensure the pandemic doesn’t come back.”

La Liga clubs have been back in training since earlier this month, and the Seville derby between Sevilla and Real Betis looks set to be the first game back on the calendar.

Barcelona currently top the table with 58 points after 27 games, with Real Madrid just two points behind them.

Each team has 11 more matches to play, meaning the season could be concluded in theory by the end of July.

Earlier this week Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said he was confident his side could overtake Barcelona if La Liga is able to return.

Speaking to Real Madrid TV, he said: “We have to think positively.

“The players see that there are 11 games left (in LaLiga) and they want to finish strongly in order to win a trophy. It’s in the DNA of the club.

“I’m happy to be back training with my players after 60 days. We’re all happy to be back. We planned the physical preparation and they worked really well at home. They were in shape.

“This week has been very good for working, albeit in small groups. But we can work on a little more tactically. The team looks better this week.”