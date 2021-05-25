The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has revealed the governors that are planning to decamp to the All Progressives Congress from the Peoples Democratic Party.

This is coming after the popular prophet made a prophecy days back that he foresees that the PDP will lose more governors soon after the Governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade, decamped last week.

Primate Ayodele made it known that six top members of the PDP, including Governors, Senators and House of Representatives members, will leave the party if the party leaders do not work things out.

He then promised to reveal the names of the governors that are planning to leave the party.

In this newly released statement, Primate Ayodele revealed on Thursday that the Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Muhammed Matawalle; Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; and Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, are planning to leave the party.

In his explanation, he noted that the governor of Zamfara State has made up his mind already, while the Governors of Enugu and Abia States are still contemplating, but that if the reconciliation committee fails to work things out, they will eventually decamp from the party to the APC.

He equally revealed that the grievances of the River State Governor, Nyesom Wike, against the party will cause serious problems in the PDP, warning that the party should address the issues before they get out of hand.

Ayodele said: “The governor of Zamfara State, Bello Muhammed Matawalle, has made up his mind to leave the PDP.

“He is 99 per cent out.

“If the party does not manage its situation well, the Governor of Enugu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and the Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, will follow suit.

“They are currently contemplating and planning a strategy to leave the party.

“They are 40 per cent out.

“Apart from this, Governor Wike is angry.

“He wants to dominate PDP and his grievances will cause serious problems in the PDP.

“There is work to be done for the party.

“Let the leaders address these issues.”

Continuing, Primate Ayodele spoke about the reconciliation team of the PDP and APC once again, giving them warnings and what they should be mindful of.

He said: “(Former President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola) Saraki reconciliation team is very good if only the party can allow it flow well.

“Some Judas are still working against that reconciliation.

“PDP should be watchful against backstabbers.

“APC reconciliation team are fantastic.

“They want to do everything for the party to move forward, but some people don’t like the Chairman of the party (Prince Uche Secondus) and this will draw the efforts backward.”