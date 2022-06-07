Breaking: Primary: Jigawa APC delegate slumps, dies at Convention venue

The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) Special Convention and Presidential primary has recorded the first casualty as a delegate from Jigawa State, Alhaji Isah Baba Buji, slumped and died.

The delegate is suspected to have suffered from cardiac arrest Tuesday morning at the Jigawa State Liason Office in Abuja.

Until his death, the deceased was said to be the Assistant APC chairman in charge of Jigawa central zone.

Reports have it that Buji slumped while getting ready to go to the Eagle Square, the venue of the primary with other delegates from his North Western State.

Meanwhile, the Jigawa State Chapter of the APC Public Relations officer Malam Bashir Kundu has confirmed the sad incident.

“Yes, he died this morning. He slumped at Jigawa State Liaison Officer in Abuja and he was rushed to hospital and died before arriving at the hospital. When we arrived at the hospital he was confirmed dead. It had been said he died of heart failure” Kundu said.

