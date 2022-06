A former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio has stepped down for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Akpabio, a former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs described Tinubu as an aspirant with a “sight and vision”.

The former Senate Minority Leader, while addressing the ruling APC in Abuja urged all his supporters to vote for Tinubu. More shortly