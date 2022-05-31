Buhari to APC Governors: Back my preferred aspirant for presidency

In order to ensure that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) produce a formidable candidate and become victorious in the incoming presidential election, President Muhammadu Buhari has solicited for the support of the progressive Governors and other stakeholders in the APC to allow him pick his successor.

Buhari made the appeal on Tuesday in his speech at the consultative meeting with the Progressive Governors’ Forum at the Presidential villa, Abuja, before leaving the FCT for Spain.

The President said: “In keeping with the established internal policies of the Party and as we approach the Convention in a few days, therefore, I wish to solicit the reciprocity and support of the Governors and other stakeholders in picking my successor, who would fly the flag of our party for election into the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023”.

He assured the APC chieftains at the session that the consultation process shall continue to ensure that all aspirants and stakeholders would be brought on board right through to the convention, noting that the approach would ensure that any anxiety occasioned by different factors are effectively brought under control and that APC “emerges stronger”.

Buhari recalled that he began the final year of his second term as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and leader of the Party, with consciousness of the compelling need for him to provide stronger leadership to the Party under this transition process and to ensure that it happens in an orderly manner.

He specified that such leadership is required so that the Party remains strong and united. It is also needed to improve our electoral fortunes by ensuring that it retains power at the center, holds the great majority in various legislative chambers and also gains an additional number of states at state levels.

Buhari’s address read in part: “In pursuit of the foregoing objectives, the Party has successfully established internal policies that promote continuity and smooth succession plans even at the state and local government levels. For example, first term Governors who have served credibly well have been encouraged to stand for re-election. Similarly, second term Governors have been accorded the privilege of promoting successors that are capable of driving their visions as well as the ideals of the party.

“In a few days, the Party will be holding its Convention during which primaries would take place to pick the Presidential Flag Bearer for the 2023 General Elections. This is a very significant process and its outcome should prove to the world the positive quality of the APC regarding democratic principles, culture as well as leadership.

“As we approach the Convention, I appeal to all of you to allow our interests to converge, our focus to remain on the changing dynamics of our environment, the expectations of our citizens and the global community. Our objective must be the victory of our party and our choice of the candidate must be someone who would give the Nigerian masses a sense of victory and confidence even before the elections.