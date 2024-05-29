BREAKING: President Tinubu signs bill returning old national anthem into law

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday signed the National Anthem Bill 2024 seeking to return the old national anthem ‘Nigeria, We hail thee’ into law.

A final assent to the passage of the bill will bring about a shift from the now-recognised, “Arise O Compatriots.”

The bill was rapidly cleared by both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio announced this at the joint sitting of the Senate and House of Representatives on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu who addressed the lawmakers, said he will soon bring the 2024 Supplementary bill.

Also Read:

In his welcome address, Senator Godswill Akpabio said the President only stopped over to greet the lawmakers since he came to commission the National Assembly Library.

On his part, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, apologised for what he termed as misinformation earlier passed on the visit of the President, saying it was a mistake on the part of the National Assembly.