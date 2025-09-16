Breaking: President Tinubu returns to Nigeria + Photos

President Bola Tinubu has returned to Nigeria after his holiday.

President Tinubu returned to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, where he landed in the evening on Tuesday.

On hand to receive him at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja were the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio; Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule; Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; and Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun.

