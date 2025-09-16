President Bola Tinubu has returned to Nigeria after his holiday.
President Tinubu returned to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, where he landed in the evening on Tuesday.
- Zenith Bank/NBBF Women Basketball League: First Bank survive Bayelsa early scare
- HID Awolowo 10 years after: The matriarch who defined a generation, by Folu Olamiti
- Breaking: President Tinubu returns to Nigeria + Photos
- NAHCON confirms reconciliation of 2025 Hajj account, says no delay in next operations
- Court perpetually restrains Hadiza Baffa from claiming ex-Minister fathered her child, dismisses DNA test
On hand to receive him at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja were the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio; Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule; Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; and Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun.
Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp
[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']