Breaking: President Buhari’s convoy ambushed by gunmen

The convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari has been attacked by gunmen in Daura, Katsina State.

The development was confirmed by the spokesman of the President, Mallam Garba Shehu, in a statement late on Tuesday.

However, President Buhari was not in the convoy.

It was the advance team of the President.

The statement on the development however said no one died as operatives of the Military, Department of State Services and Nigeria Police repelled the gunmen.

Tow persons were, however, injured.

Shehu said: “The Presidency has described as sad and unwelcome, the shooting incident near Dutsinma, Katsina State, at the convoy of cars carrying the Advance Team of security guards, protocol and media officers ahead of the President, Muhammadu Buhari’s trip to Daura for Sallah.

“The attackers opened fire on the convoy from ambush positions but were repelled by the military, police and DSS personnel accompanying the convoy.

“Two persons in the convoy are receiving treatment for the minor injuries they suffered. All the other personnel, staff and vehicles made it safely to Daura.”