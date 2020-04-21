After three years of struggling with diabetes, one of President Muhammadu Buhari’s bodyguards, Warrant Officer Lawal Mato, on Tuesday passed away.

This was disclosed in a statement on Tuesday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement.

Shehu said Buhari described the officer, who had been working with him for many years before he won the 2015 elections, as “very thorough, trustworthy and dependable soldier who carried out his duty with diligence and focus.”

President Buhari prayed that Allah will ease his passage to paradise and grant his family, government and people of Jigawa State the fortitude to bear the loss.

Mato was part of a team that former President Umaru Musa Yar’adua restored to President Buhari as personal security and he had been off full duty for three years treating diabetes.