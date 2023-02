President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived at his polling unit in Daura, Katsina State to vote in the ongoing general election in Nigeria.

As at press time, President Buhari was checking his name on the INEC board for voters in the polling unit.

The President, who is serving his second term, was elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

As at press time, Buhari, who was hailed by other voters as he arrived at the polling unit, was undergoing accreditation.