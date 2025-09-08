Breaking: Presidency warns Nigerians after sacking Tinubu’s SA

The Presidency has issued a warning to the general public after it disengaged the Special Assistant to the President on Digital and Creative Economy (Office of the Vice President), Fegho John Umunubo, with immediate effect.

The Director of Information and Public Relations in the Presidency, Abiodun Oladunjoye, made the sack and warning public in a statement he issued on Monday.

Oladunjoye said: “Stakeholders and constituents of the digital and creative economy, at home and abroad, as well as the general public are hereby notified that FEGHO JOHN UMUNUBO, who hitherto had served as the Special Assistant to the President on Digital and Creative Economy (Office of the Vice President), has been disengaged with immediate effect.

“Kindly note that he no longer represents this administration in any capacity.

“Henceforth, anyone who interfaces with him in the name of President (Bola) Tinubu’s administration does so at his or her own risk.

“We urge all stakeholders and constituents of the digital and creative economy to be so guided.”

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']