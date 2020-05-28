The Premier League will restart on June 17 with two fixtures, according to a report from the BBC.

Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal are the two matches that involve teams who currently have a game in hand on the rest of the Premier League.

After that a full weekend fixture list would be played on June 19 to 21, with clubs all still reportedly discussing the plan at meeting on Thursday.

The BBC added: “Clubs are still discussing the idea at a meeting on Thursday, but it is understood all have agreed in principle at this stage.”

The 20 English top-flight sides have voted unanimously in favour of protocols for a return to contact training, which is expected to start as soon as Thursday for those clubs which have already completed the necessary risk assessments.

That followed positive feedback on the plans from players and managers at a meeting on Tuesday.

While there have also been other reports claiming that Premier League clubs plan to stage friendlies against other teams in the division at training grounds ahead of the resumption of the season.