BREAKING: Portable turns self in at Lagos SCID

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed that Nigerian street singer Habeeb Okikiola, professionally known as Portable has been taken into their custody.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this in a text to PUNCH on Wednesday.

According to Hundeyin, Portable turned himself in at the Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department at Yaba.

Also Read:

“Portable just turned himself in at the SCID Yaba. We have contacted Ogun State Police Command to come pick him up,” Hundeyin stated.

Details later…

Post Views: 3