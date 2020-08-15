Popular actress and TV goddess, Omotola Jolade-Ekehinde, is currently suffering from deadly pandemic, COVID-19.

The thespian, also known as Omosexy, disclosed this via her official Instagram page on Saturday.

Her words: “Hello all, I know most of you have been wondering where I’ve been.

“Well, I contracted COVID. I have been ill in Isolation and now getting better. More on this details of this soon.

“However, I have been reading on the devastating news of how our youths are needlessly dying getting crushed by trailers/containers.

“This is disheartening and has made my heart really troubled. This can happen to anyone and enforcement can’t be taken lightly on this Gov @jidesanwoolu !!! Pls do something!!!!!.”