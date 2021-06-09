The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has resolved to suspend its 65-day-old industrial action with effect from Thursday, June 10.

The suspension is for a period of three months to enable the government complete the execution of the items contained in the Memorandum of Action signed with the Union since 27th April, 2021 as contained in a statement by Comrade Abdullahi Yalwa, National Publicity Secretary of ASUP.

The statement, which was issued in Bauchi on Wednesday disclosed that: “As part of the efforts communicated by the Federal Ministry of Education, certain items have been fulfilled like the reconstitution and inauguration of governing councils and visitation panels in Nigerian federal polytechnics while we are led to believe that the release of funds for infrastructure revitalization and minimum wage arrears is currently being processed.

“Other items include the ongoing efforts at the review of the scheme of service and conditions of service for polytechnics as well as the commencement of work towards resolution of the issues around CONTISS 15 migration arrears for the lower cadre. We also acknowledge the recent passage of the bill for removal of the dichotomy against HND holders in the country.

“Our union took into cognisance the appeals made by the government, revered traditional rulers in the country, members of the National Assembly, Chairmen of governing councils of federal polytechnics and indeed members of the public who showed varied interests in the matter.

“It is the expectation of our union that the suspension of this action will provide an enabling environment for the government to fulfill other aspects of the memorandum of action and afford the government an opportunity to reverse its trust deficit within our sector.

“We equally appreciate the different layers of intervention by critical stakeholder groups in the sector within the period following an appraisal of the report indicating the gradual implementation of the items contained in the Memorandum of Action signed between our Union and the Federal Government”, it concluded.