Policemen in the early hours of Monday stationed themselves at the entrance of the venue of the House of Representatives probe of the Niger Delta Development Commission in the National Assembly.

A committee of the House is looking into the expenditure of the intervention agency, with particular focus on the spending of N81.5 billion in the first five months of the year.

The Eagle Online Correspondent at the venue observed policemen frisking and questioning those making to enter the venue of the sitting.

They searched everyone given the go ahead to enter the meeting room.

Already, the Acting Managing Director of the NDDC, Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei, had arrived the venue of the hearing, which was about to commence as at press time.

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, who was also summoned by the House Committee, was yet to arrive as at press time.

Outside the venue of the meeting, protesters had amassed.

It was observed that they were both pro- and anti-Akpabio protesters.