The Lagos State Police Command has vowed to repel further attacks on its stations and personnel.

The Eagle Online is reporting that the Command issued the warning through its spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, following the burning of five police stations and attack launched on two others on Tuesday.

Though Adejobi said the number of policemen casualties will be released later, The Eagle Online learnt that at least two policemen died in the attacks.

According to available information, the stations burnt were Orile Police Station, Layeni Police Station, Amukoko Police Station, Cele Police Outpost under Ijesha Divisional Police Headquarters and the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad office in Ajegunle.

Those that were attacked were Mushin Divisional Police Headquarters and Ilembe Hausa Police Divisional Headquarters.

Adejobi said as at the time of releasing the information on Tuesday, several other stations were still under attacks, adding: “But we will repel any further attacks.”

He said the secretariat of Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area was also razed.

He said the number of policemen killed at various locations within the state will soon be released.

Adejobi added: “We will make sure there is not total break down of law and order in Lagos State as adequate security operatives have been deployed to enforce the curfew.”