Breaking: Police rescue nine kidnap victims in Niger State

The Niger State Police Command says security operatives have rescued the nine abducted residents of Kuchi village of Munya Local Government Area of the state.

Bala Kuryas, the State Commissioner of Police, revealed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday.

Kuryas said the persons abducted on Thursday night were rescued by a joint security task force, which included members of the vigilante.

He said that the victims, who were rescued unhurt, had since been united with their loved ones.

He said: “We have put in place sensitive security measures that will deal with any unforeseen circumstances in our area of supervisions.”

Kuryas lauded the efforts of the security personnel for demonstrating high sense of professional conduct that led to the successful operation during and after the rescue mission.

He solicited more working support from the residents by coming out with reliable information that could lead the arrest of miscreants in the state.

“All we require from the public is vital information that could aid our men deployed across the state with credible information on movement of bad characters in their midst for action,” he said.

NAN.