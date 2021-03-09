The Osun State Police Command on Tuesday rescued the remaining one traveller abducted along Ife/Ibadan by gunmen.

Gunmen on Saturday waylaid a commercial bus with registration number KTP 331 RG to rob travellers therein and abducted the driver and a passenger after a gun battle with security operatives.

The Nation reports that one of the two abductees was rescued by the search parties which involved the Police, Hunters Group and Oodua People’s Congress at the early hours of Monday.

The Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode confirmed that four of the kidnappers have been arrested during the manhunt for the gunmen and the abductees.

A statement by the spokesperson of Osun State Police, Yemisi Opalola confirmed that the other abductee was rescued by the police on Tuesday.

“The victims were released in the early hours of today, 9th March 2021 owing to the pressure mounted on the abductors by the Police and other security agencies. No money was paid.

“The Commissioner of Police appeals to the good citizens of the state to collaborate with Police to get rid of all criminal elements from the state while assuring the members of the public/commuters of their safety as security measures have been put in place to forestall future occurrence.”