Breaking: Police invite Ajaero over terrorism financing, threaten arrest

The Nigeria Police Force has summoned Joe Ajaero, the National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, for questioning over allegations of terrorism financing, cybercrime, and other related offences.

The invitation letter, signed by ACP Adamu Muazu on behalf of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Intelligence Response Team, warned that a warrant of arrest would be issued if Ajaero fails to comply.

The letter reads: “This office is investigating a case of Criminal Conspiracy, Terrorism Financing, Treasonable Felony, Subversion, and Cybercrime in which you have been implicated.

“You are therefore required to report to the undersigned for an interview on Tuesday, 20th August 2024, at 10:00 hrs prompt, at Old Abattoir by Guzape Junction, Abuja, through the Team Leader on telephone no 08035179870, in connection with the above investigation.

“Be informed that if you fail to honour this letter, this office will have no choice but to issue a warrant for your arrest.”

At the time of filing this report, Ajaero could not be reached for comment.

The NLC has accused the government of waging a war against the organisation, following a recent raid on its headquarters by security forces.

Also Read:

During a press conference in Abuja last Thursday, NLC leaders rejected the police explanation for the raid and demanded an apology, the return of seized items, and the release of detained individuals.

The NLC also condemned government attempts to interfere with its internal affairs, including a proposed reduction in the tenure of trade union leaders, arguing that such actions violate labour laws and international conventions.

It should be recalled that the police claimed the raid on the NLC headquarters was intended to apprehend an international terrorist suspect, a justification the NLC dismissed as a cover-up, citing inconsistencies in the police’s account.

Details later…

Post Views: 0