Breaking: Police fire teargas as PWD in Sports stage protest in Lagos

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have released teargas in a bid to disperse a protest by the Persons Living With Disabilities in Sports in Lagos.

The protest, staged in the early hours of Wednesday around the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, led to a gridlock.

This was because the protesters blocked the roads around the stadium in the early hours of the day.

The PWD in Sports were protesting their exclusion from the 2022 National Sports Festival scheduled for Delta State.

They accused the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, of excluding them from the NSF.

They described the NSF as their only source of living.

