Operatives of te Nigeria Police Force on Friday attacked the #EndSARS protesters at the entrance of the National Assembly.

The protesters had gathered at the entrance of National Assembly to protest against police brutality, which is already being attended to by the Federal Government.

As the protest was about to fully start, the police shot to disperse the protesters.

It was gathered that about four of the protesters were arrested.

This was after the protesters had painted the road with the #EndSARS mark.