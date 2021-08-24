Breaking: Police commander, seven others killed in Plateau

Eight persons, including a policeman and a vigilante have been killed in Mangu Local Governement Area of Plateau State.

The policeman, Abdulrahaman Isah, was identified as the Commander, IGP’s Intelligence Response Team based in Mangu while the name of the vigilante was given as Hassan Mohammed.

It was gathered that the victims were killed on Monday evening at Kwoi community of the council area.

The President of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, North East Nigerian Conference, Joshua Mallum, at a press conference in Jos on Tuesday condemned the continued violence in Plateau State.

He said, “A killer is a criminal, hence governement must put all ethnic and religious sentiments aside in dealing with these merchants of death threatening our collective peace and existence in Plateau and Nigeria.”

The spokesman of the State Police Command, Ubah Ogaba, confirmed the Mangu killings in a statement in Jos on Tuesday

Ogaba said, “On 23/08/2021 at about 1400hrs, the command received credible information about the activity of a notorious syndicate of gunrunners at Kwoi Village, in Mangu LGA of the State. On receipt of the information, the IGP’s Intelligence Response Team (IRT) based in Mangu, Police Operatives attached to Mangu Division, STF and local vigilante were mobilized and swiftly raced to the area.

“On sighting the team, the hoodlums engaged them in a gun duel. But because of the tactical operational capability and superior gunfire of the Operatives, six of the hoodlums were neutralized while others fled with various degrees of bullets wounds.

“Exhibits recovered from them include Three AK 47 Rifles with Breach Nos 868, 106076 and 123487.

“Regrettably, one Insp. Abdulrahaman Isah who is the Commander IGP’s Intelligence Response Team based in Mangu and one Hassan Mohammed a local vigilante gallantly paid the supreme price.”

The police spokesman added that investigation has since commenced.