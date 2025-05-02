Breaking: Police arrest VeryDarkMan at GTBank premises in Abuja

Controversial social media critic, Martin Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan has been arrested by the Nigerian police in Abuja.

The arrest reportedly followed his public criticism of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) over alleged unauthorized transactions from his mother’s account.

His lawyer, Barrister Deji Adeyanju, confirmed the development via his X handle on Friday, revealing that officers of the Nigeria Police Force apprehended VeryDarkMan at Area 3 in Abuja.

“JUST IN: VDM arrested by the police at GTB. Spoke to them before he was arrested. This is absolutely unacceptable. Demanding accountability is not a crime,” Adeyanju wrote.

In another update, he added, “A team of policemen arrested VDM at GTB. He was arrested with his friend C Park but they left his mom alone.”

VeryDarkMan had earlier taken to his social media platforms to express his concerns about multiple deductions from his mother’s account.

In a post that has since gone viral, he revealed that they visited a GTBank branch in Abuja to demand an explanation and obtain a copy of her bank statement.

“Myself and my mom just arrived at GTBank to get an explanation for the constant debit from her account by GTBank in the name of loan repayments that she never took.

“In this year alone, see the amount of times she has been debited with different amounts,” he wrote.

“We have requested her bank statements so we know when the debiting started.

“So far, in this year alone, there have been more than seven debits on loan repayments.

“GTBank staff are cooperating—hopefully, we’ll know why they keep doing this,” he stated.

More details to come…

Post Views: 1