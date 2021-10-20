Breaking: Police arrest two persons at #EndSARS memorial protest in Lekki [VIDEO, PHOTOS]  

Two persons have been arrested by the Nigerian Police Force at the Lekki Toll Gate, the venue of the #EndSARS memorial protest in Lagos.

It was gathered that one of the arrested was a lone protester dressed in a white, while the other is a journalist with Legit.ng

The journalist, Abisola Alawode, was assaulted while doing a live streaming reportage of the #EndSARS memorial protest.

Both persons were reportedly beaten, punched in the nose, and subsequently driven away in a police truck.

About 30 police trucks and officers are currently at the toll plaza.

Remember that the EndSARS protest was sparked by extrajudicial killings committed by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a Nigerian Police Force unit established in late 1992 to combat robbery, motor vehicle theft, kidnapping, cattle rustling, and firearms offense.