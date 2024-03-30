Breaking: Police arrest eight for killing its officers in Delta

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested eight persons in connection with the killing of six of its officers in Delta State.

The officers, who were on duty in Ughelli area of the state, were killed on February 23 and 26, with six others missing.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the arrest of the eight persons in a statement on Saturday.

Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, said: “The Nigeria Police Force has made significant progress in the investigation into the tragic incident that occurred in Ughelli, Delta State on 23rd February, 2023, where officers on a fact finding mission were ambushed, and 26th February, 2023, where other officers on a rescue mission were also ambushed, resulting in the death of six policemen, while six others are still missing in action.

“Following intensive investigative efforts, the police have apprehended eight (8) suspects in connection with the brutal ambush attack. Five (5) suspects were initially arrested shortly after the incident, and an additional three (3) suspects have been apprehended, at different locations, following the statements and cooperation of the initially arrested suspects, bringing the total number of arrests to eight (8).

“The arrested suspects are currently in custody and are assisting with the ongoing investigation. While the Nigeria Police Force is committed to ensuring that all those responsible for this reprehensible act, and many alike, are brought to justice swiftly and decisively. The Police assures that the suspects will soon have their day in court, with credible evidence, once investigations are concluded.

“The Nigeria Police is deeply saddened by the heinous act of violence against our officers who were diligently performing their duty to protect and serve the community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the fallen officers during this difficult time.

“We wish to reiterate that killers of our officers in this extant case, and many others, have murdered peace, and none of them will go unpunished.”