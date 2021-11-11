Breaking: Police arrest 14 suspects behind raid on Justice Odili’s home + Photos

The Nigerian Police force says it has arrested 14 suspects behind the raid on Justice Mary Odili’s home in Abuja.

Commissioner of Police and spokesperson, CP Frank Mba said in Abuja on Thursday that the suspects involved in the criminal acts came from different professional backgrounds such as journalism, Banking, law enforcement and law.

He said one fake Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Lawrence Ajojo and 13 other criminal suspects including some members of other law enforcement agencies were arrested.

In an interview with newsmen, fake CSP Ajojo admitted that “He’s not an officer of the Nigeria Police”.

Mba explained that the suspects conspired with seven others who are now at large to invade the Justice’s residence following information that she was keeping a large sum of money in foreign currencies.

However, the Police commended the resistance put up by the security personnel attached to Odili’s residence for not allowing the suspects access to the building on the day of the incident, saying that it could have been the greatest embarrassment to the nation before the International community if the operation had succeeded.