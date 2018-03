Plateau United on Sunday crashed out of the CAF Champions League.

This was despite recording a win against opponents, Tunisia’s Etoile Du Sahel, by a lone goal in Jos, Plateau State.

The goal was scored by Tosin Omoyele in the 24th minute.

It followed an assist by Salomon Junior.

Nigeria’s second representative in the League, MFM FC of Lagos, on Saturday crashed out of the League also after losing out on a 3-4 aggregate.