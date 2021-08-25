Breaking: Plateau restores 24-hour curfew in Jos North

Plateau State Government has reinstated the relaxed 24-hour curfew in Jos North Local Government Area following growing tensions over killing of no fewer than 35 persons in an attack on Yelwa Zangam village.

According to Governor Simon Lalong, the curfew will come into force from 4 pm on Wednesday until further notice.

In a statement by his spokesman Dr. Makut Simon Macham said: “The proactive decision became necessary following eminent threat to lives and properties within the Local Government Area and the need to forestall the breakdown of law and order.

“It will also enable security agencies deploy appropriately to maintain security as the search for the attackers of the villagers continues.

“The Governor has appealed to the citizens of Jos North to cooperate with the Government by abiding to the 24-hour curfew commencing 4pm, 25th August 2021, as security agencies have been mandated to ensure that those who violate the curfew are arrested.

“Also, the 6pm to 6am curfew in Jos South and Bassa LGAs still remains in place until further notice. Only people on essential duties such as health personnel, journalists, fire service and paramilitary and others, are to be exempted from the curfew but should carry means of identification with them at all times.

“The Governor is calling for calm as he is seriously grieved by the attacks.”