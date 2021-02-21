RelatedPosts No Content Available

A yet-to-be identified plane has just crashed in Abuja.

According to available information, the flight was on a chartered trip.

Available information has it that the plane was initially seen to be heading in the direction of a residential area, but was manoeuvred into a bushy area.

All onboard the aircraft, which caught fire on crashing, are feared dead.

The plane crashed close to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

One of those at the scene of the incident, Imoleayo Michael, tweeted on his Twitter handle: “The pilot is a hero!

“This aircraft should have crashed into the residential area but we watched him maneuver into a free bush to crash.”