Photographs from the early morning pipeline explosion as a result of vandalisation of pipelines of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation in Lagos have emerged.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency put the number of dead at two and over 30 cars burnt.

Several houses and shops were also affected by the inferno caused by the vandals who set fire to the area in a bid to escape arrest.

Security operatives were said to have stormed the area after the vandals had loaded a 33,000 liter tanker and were in the process of pumping the product into another.