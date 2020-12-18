President Muhammadu Buhari has fulfilled his promise to meet with the kidnapped but now released schoolboys of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.

The students were kidnapped last week Friday just as the President arrived in his country home, Daura in Katsina State, for a one week private visit.

The students were released from captivity in Zamfara State and arrived in Katsina State on Friday morning.

President Muhammadu Buhari had promised to meet the students after Jumat on Friday.