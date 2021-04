The 2021 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon has kicked off in Lagos State.

The sixth in the series of the marathon, bankrolled by Access Bank Plc, kicked off at 6:37am.

The shot for the commencement was fired by the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare, with the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, supporting.

Sanwo-Olu said his administration will continue to support and attract more sports activities for the social and economic development of the State.