Newly-appointed Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, has arrived at the Presidential Villa, also known as Aso Rock, to resume duty.

The new CoS replaced Abba Kyari, who died last month from Coronavirus Disease.

Gambari arrived Aso Rock shortly before 11am as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, announced his appointment.

This was before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council meeting.

The meeting, presided by President Buhari, also has the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), in attendance.