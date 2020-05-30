Air Peace has ferried back to the country 268 Nigerians stranded in China.

The Nigerians arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Saturday afternoon.

They are to proceed on the mandatory 14-day quarantine as outlined by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control owing to the need to confirm their Coronavirus Disease status.

The Air Peace flight that brought them back into the country had left on Thursday night at about 10pm for China with 301 Chinese nationals.

The crew undertook a 20-hour flight to China and in conformity with the flight protocol of COVID-19, only boarded passengers and refilled the plane with aviation fuel before heading back to Nigeria.

The Thursday flight originated from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.