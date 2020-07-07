The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has arrived the National Assembly for his grilling by the National Assembly Joint Committee on Labour, Employment and Productivity over the recruitment of 774,000 youths into public works.

Keyamo had last week appeared before the Joint Committee, with the meeting ending abruptly after a shouting match with the lawmakers.

The Minister accused the Chairman, House Committees on Labour, Employment and Productivity, Hon. Muhammad Wudil, of trying to dictate the execution of the recruitment exercise to the Executive arm of government in a letter.

He said further in the letter that he may not get fair hearing with inclusion of Hon. Wudili in the panel.