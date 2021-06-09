The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Hasssan Kukah, on Wednesday night paid a courtesy visit to the Chief Whip of the Senate and former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

Kukah, a tireless and fearless advocate for justice, democracy and human development, arrived Kalu’s home at 7pm and proceeded for a private meeting, which lasted for almost more than hour.

Details of the meeting as the time of filing this report was yet unknown.

Prior to departure, the revered Bishop prayed for Kalu and his entire household.

