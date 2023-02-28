Breaking: Peter Obi’s supporters to occupy INEC offices

upporters of the the Labour Party presidential candidate for the 2023 polls, Peter Obi, on the platform of: “Obidient Movements,” have resolved to occupy all offices and collation centres of the Independent National Electoral Commission nationwide on Wednesday (tomorrow)

This was announced in a statement by the Movement’s National Publicity Secretary, Oluwasola Sunday, on Tuesday.

Sunday, who noted that the exercise would commence at 9am, hinted that the occupation would continue until the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, “suspends the collection of results and steps down.

He added: “NO BVAS!

“NO UPLOAD THROUGH SERVER!!

“NO RESULT TO BE ACCEPTABLE!!!”