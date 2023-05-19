Breaking: Peter Obi faults US call to Tinubu, states reasons

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25, 2023 polls in Nigeria, Peter Obi, has faulted the congratulatory telephone call of the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress and President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The former two-term Governor of Anambra State stated his position in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle on Friday.

Obi tweeted: “Nigeria’s democracy is founded on these principles which the American people hold dear. Without the risk of interfering in Nigeria’s domestic affairs, the U.S.-Nigeria relationship should be guided by the core values of democracy.

“Above all, Nigerians expect that the U.S. responses to our affairs should be based on mutual respect, shared ideals, aspirations and interests which ought to transcend the considerations of any individual.

“Contextually, the willful manipulation and falsification of the will of Nigerians as freely expressed during the February 25 elections cannot be overlooked by the true friends and partners of Nigeria.

“It is thus of overarching importance that a beacon of democracy like the United States should not respond to political developments in Nigeria in a manner that faintly suggests taking sides.

“There is an evolving political and judicial process around the last presidential election in Nigeria. We expect the United States to await the full resolution of the ongoing judicial processes before tacitly conferring legitimacy on any of the contending parties.

“The final determination of the true winner of the election can only be made by the relevant courts of law. More so, the issues in judicial contention imply far-reaching violations of both the Nigerian Electoral Law and the Nigerian Constitution.”