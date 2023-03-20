Breaking: PDP snatches Plateau from APC + Full results

The Peoples Democratic Party has snatched the governorship seat from the All Progressives Congress in Plateau State.
This followed the emergence of the candidate of the PDP, Caleb Mutfwang, as the winner of the governorship election.
Mutfwang defeated the candidate of the APC, Nentawe Yilwatda.
Out of the 17 local government areas in the state, the PDP candidate won in 11, while Yilwatda took seven.
While the APC polled 481,370 votes, the candidate of the LP got 59,410 votes and the PDP 525,299 votes.
Full results
Jos East
APC: 11,852
LP: 1,347
PDP: 9,290
Barkin Ladi
APC: 18,568
LP: 4,118
PDP: 32,119
Bassa
APC: 25,788
LP: 2,581
PDP: 29,135.
Langtang South
APC: 12,437
LP: 846
PDP: 16,104.
Kanke
APC: 35,436
LP: 633
PDP: 6,870
Langtang North
APC: 20,756
LP: 5,675
PDP: 27,826
Mikang
APC: 10,691
LP: 672
PDP: 12,027
Pankshin
APC: 28,827
LP: 7,949
PDP: 15,957
Shendam
APC: 30,815
LP: 5,169
PDP: 17,733
Riyom
APC: 12,657
LP: 1,878
PDP: 18,647
Wase
APC: 35,011
LP: 269
PDP: 26,557
Kanam
APC: 48,710
LP: 1,171
PDP: 28,706
Mangu
APC: 25,570
LP: 1,621
PDP: 77,279
Bokkos
APC: 20,779
LP: 5,876
PDP: 26,529
Jos South
APC: 35,403
LP: 10,865
PDP: 84,103
Jos North
APC: 83,170
LP: 6,915
PDP: 64,690
Qua’an Pan
APC: 24,900
LP: 1,825
PDP: 31,727.