Breaking: PDP snatches Plateau from APC + Full results

The Peoples Democratic Party has snatched the governorship seat from the All Progressives Congress in Plateau State.

This followed the emergence of the candidate of the PDP, Caleb Mutfwang, as the winner of the governorship election.

Mutfwang defeated the candidate of the APC, Nentawe Yilwatda.

Out of the 17 local government areas in the state, the PDP candidate won in 11, while Yilwatda took seven.

While the APC polled 481,370 votes, the candidate of the LP got 59,410 votes and the PDP 525,299 votes.

Full results

Jos East

APC: 11,852

LP: 1,347

PDP: 9,290

Barkin Ladi

APC: 18,568

LP: 4,118

PDP: 32,119

Bassa

APC: 25,788

LP: 2,581

PDP: 29,135.

Langtang South

APC: 12,437

LP: 846

PDP: 16,104.

Kanke

APC: 35,436

LP: 633

PDP: 6,870

Langtang North

APC: 20,756

LP: 5,675

PDP: 27,826

Mikang

APC: 10,691

LP: 672

PDP: 12,027

Pankshin

APC: 28,827

LP: 7,949

PDP: 15,957

Shendam

APC: 30,815

LP: 5,169

PDP: 17,733

Riyom

APC: 12,657

LP: 1,878

PDP: 18,647

Wase

APC: 35,011

LP: 269

PDP: 26,557

Kanam

APC: 48,710

LP: 1,171

PDP: 28,706

Mangu

APC: 25,570

LP: 1,621

PDP: 77,279

Bokkos

APC: 20,779

LP: 5,876

PDP: 26,529

Jos South

APC: 35,403

LP: 10,865

PDP: 84,103

Jos North

APC: 83,170

LP: 6,915

PDP: 64,690

Qua’an Pan

APC: 24,900

LP: 1,825

PDP: 31,727.