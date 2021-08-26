Breaking: PDP gets acting chairman

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has affirmed the Deputy National Chairman (South), Yemi Akinwonmi, as its acting national chairman, after two days of intra-party spat over claim to its leadership.

Akinwonmi’s affirmation was disclosed on Thursday by the PDP’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, after the National Working Committee’s closed door meeting in Abuja.

Akinwonmi replaces the national chairman, Uche Secondus, who was on Monday ordered by a Rivers State High Court not to parade himself as the national chairman of the PDP.

Ologbondiyan confirmed that the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) has been rescheduled for Saturday.

“Elder Yemi Akinwonmi was unanimously affirmed as Acting National Chairman.

“We will be holding our caucus and another NWC meeting tomorrow preparatory to holding our National Executive Council meeting at 12 ‘O’clock on Saturday,” Ologbondiyan told journalists.